Amtala Bypass road survey to be completed in 10 days

kolkata: The route survey of Bypass Road or Ring Road to be built around Amtala area in South 24-Parganas will be completed within 10 days.



While the land survey has already been completed, the DPR will be made ready within December 15 this year.

"Today MoS, Transport department, Dilip Mondal, reviewed the progress of survey works," said Dr P Ulaganathan, district magistrate of South 24-Parganas on Tuesday.

It is learnt that tenders if sanctioned by the government will be invited in the first week of January. Earlier, two proposals were submitted to Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee by Mondal regarding possible bypass road construction in and around Amtala More to reduce the traffic load and frequent traffic jams at Amtala More. The first proposal includes diversion near Bishnupur PS – Dibakar Sangha – via Pollishree – on Baruipur Road – via Kishan Mandi – Khalpar – via IBIZA Brahmachari Pole on Diamond Harbour Road (length - 3.5km).

The second proposal is a diversion on Diamond Harbour Road – Kriparampur Road – Banstala – via Joyrampur – Joyrampur More on Nibaran Dutta Road (length - 3.0 KM).

Both the proposals were considered. The first proposal was accepted for starting preliminary works immediately. The second proposal could be taken up in the second phase so as to divert traffic one way if the traffic load increases in the near future.

The detailed survey would be done and DPR would be prepared for onward transmission to the PWD Department for administrative approval and financial sanction.

Sources said only private vehicles will be allowed to ply on the proposed bypass with speed restrictions.