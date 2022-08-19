Amta Superspeciality Hosp likely to get partly operational next year
KOLKATA: Amta Superspecialty Hospital, which is coming up on 28,000 square feet area at an estimated cost of 200 crore, is expected to be made partially operational from early next year. After the completion of the proposed superspeciality hospital in Amta, there will be a major boost in health infrastructure in Howrah rural district as another Superspecialty hospital had come into existence in Uluberia earlier.
A team from the Health department and Chairman of the health related Standing Committee in the Assembly, Dr Nirmal Maji, recently visited the hospital to supervise the progress in the construction works. The first phase works are underway. Amta Superspecialty hospital will have around 450 beds. Works will be carried out in a phased manner. Health department is trying to make the hospital fully operational in 2024. The hospital will have all the modern facilities. Eye surgeries and blood banks may be started early next year.
State government has set up 43 new multi-speciality hospitals across the state, including a 300-bed facility, for pediatric patients. Around 16 mother-child hubs have been inaugurated in the state and the government has also made sure that institutional delivery in Bengal is over 99 per cent. In a major infrastructural revamp in the health sector, the Mamata Banerjee government has set up 23 new medical colleges. Chief Minister Banerjee laid the foundation stone of 6 new medical colleges in the past one year. Over 2 crore families are getting benefits under Swasthya Sathi scheme. There has been 80.17 per cent increase in the Health Budget from 2010-11 to 2022-23.
