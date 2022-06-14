AMRI Hosp asked to upgrade software within 48 hours & report to health body

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has given a 48-hour ultimatum to AMRI Hospital, Salt Lake to upgrade its software and report in to the Commission by affidavit on Wednesday, failing to which may put the hospital in trouble, as the regulatory authority has warned stringent action against the private hospital.



The WBCERC was about to initiate penal action on Monday as it has recurrently failed to abide by the advisories issued by the commission.

The operational manager of the AMRI Salt Lake sought apology before the WBCERC and assured that software will be upgraded by Tuesday and all the advisories of the commission will be given effect from Tuesday. WBCERC Chairperson Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee directed the operational manager to file an affidavit to the commission by Wednesday after updating the software.

In earlier instances, the hospital authorities had told the commission that they failed to follow advisories due to software issues but they were never upgraded.

WBCERC Chairperson, Justice Banerjee said that the similar incidents occurred in the past many times. Hence the commission decided to take stern action against the hospital and the senior official sought an apology and assured the commission each advisory will be followed. The WBCERC had issued a series of advisories to all the private hospitals so that they provide adequate discounts on medicine and consumables.

In another incident, the WBCERC referred a particular complaint to the same hospital for redressal. When the patient's family members went to the hospital a senior official said that they would at most give a discount of Rs 70,000. The official told the patient party that he had spoken to the commission in this regard. But in reality he never spoke to any official of the commission. The official also sought apology before the WBCERC Chairperson and the latter has taken note of the incident. During the hearing the Commission also found that the hospital had charged the patient in excess of at least Rs 90,000.