AMRI asked to give rebate to patient's family for not abiding by rate chart

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has directed AMRI Hospital Salt Lake to provide a discount of Rs 86,818 to a patient's family as the hospital did not abide by the rate charts fixed by the Commission.



Ajay Chowdhury, a resident of Malda admitted his wife, a 44-year-old woman to AMRI Salt Lake on May 27 this year. The patient remained under treatment at the hospital for 57 days, following which the patient was shifted to a government hospital on July 23 where the woman died on August 16.

Chowdhury has raised some issues relating to the treatment of the patient at AMRI for which the matter was referred to the medical council.

The WBCERC, however, found that the hospital had charged two bills on the patient's family where the costs under various heads were exorbitantly taken. The hospital had charged Rs 19 lakh. The patient's family did not get insurance coverage for some technical issues. The Hospital claimed that they had given a discount of Rs 8,000, which was not however reflected on the bills, said Commission.

Hence, the WBCERC has asked the hospital to provide a discount of Rs 86,818 on the first bill while the second bill has to be revised as per the rate charts of the Commission.

The Commission has asked AMRI Mukundapur to return Rs 30,000 to one Samar Kumar Biswas as the hospital had exorbitantly charged for the treatment of his wife Tapati Biswas who eventually died at the hospital following Covid.

The Commission found that the hospital had charged excessively on consumable and pathology. Samar Biswas and his son Arijit were also admitted to the hospital with Covid and later released.

The Commission also asked the Apex Nursing Home in Behala to revise bills in connection with three patients as it charged exorbitantly flouting the rate chart fixed by the Commission.