Amphan relief work: Ramakrishna Math & Mission starts reconstruction programme

Kolkata: Ramakrishna Math and Mission spent around Rs 20 crore to provide primary relief during the COVID- 19 pandemic and the after the super Cyclone Amphan that



devastated vast areas of south Bengal.

The super cyclone had hit the Sagar Island on May 20 afternoon. The Mansadwip Ashram of RKM was badly affected. The trees got uprooted and the garden was badly hit. Many big trees at Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission got uprooted along with some at Belur Math. The estimated loss would be around Rs 2 crore.

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Manasadwip started rehabilitation programme by reconstructing roofs of houses damaged due to Amphan super cyclone.

The first phase of work began on Monday at Raspur village of Sagar island where roofs of 31 houses were reconstructed with the financial assistance received from Calcutta National Medical College Alumni Association, Haldia Energy Limited and Chandigarh Kalibari.

Swami Suviranndaji, general secretary Ramakrishna Math and Mission said after the primary relief , Mission will go for rehabilitation and proposes to set up normal schools in south 24 parganas which can be used as cyclone centres in times of need.

RKM had constructed such centres in east Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

All the RKM centres in south and north 24 parganas that include Rahara, Baranagaore, Bamunmura in north 24 parganas and Narendrapur, Mansadwip, Sarisha in south 24-Parganas carried out extensive relief work in vast areas of coastal Bengal.

The centres in Kolkata that include RKM Gol Park, Mayer Bari, Swamiji's Ancestral House provided primary relief to the affected people in Kolkata.

During COVID- 19 pandemic all the RKM centres in the country got involved giving masks, hand sanitizers and ration.

The centres in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and South Africa gave primary relief while those in the USA and Europe gave online classes on spirituality to infuse positive ideas among the people.