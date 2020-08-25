Amphan relief work: 150 youths felicitated

Kolkata: The puja committees in north Kolkata felicitated 150 youths who had carried out extensive relief operations in the Amphan hit areas in Sunderban on Sunday.



Shashi Panja, minister of state for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and Trinamool Congress national spokesperson handed over the certificates and gifts to the volunteers as a token of appreciation.

Panja said risking their lives the volunteers had reached the farthest corner of Amphan hit Sunderban and handed over relief materials to the marginalised people. "Service to man is the greatest work and the youths have set an example of selfless work," she said. Panja said Durga Puja and Kali puja will be held following the instructions of the state government. She urged the Durga puja organizers to follow the norms like wearing masks and hand sanitizers strictly.

The volunteers narrated their experience of the situation they had faced while carrying out relief operation in the Amphan affected areas.

The super cyclone Amphan had hit the Sagar Island on May 20 evening affecting six districts very badly.