Amphan relief: TMC supporters attacked while checking authenticity of beneficiaries

Kolkata: Thirteen people including women and children were critically injured when Trinamool Congress workers were attacked at Nazat in Sandeshkhali following a dispute over registering names for Amphan relief on Saturday.



Trinamool Congress supporters assembled to ensure that names of people who were genuinely affected due to the super cyclone Amphan, get enrolled in the list of beneficiaries.

The party leaders in the area claimed that they were attacked all of a sudden for no valid reasons and it turned the situation worse.

A large contingent of police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police are taking steps to ensure no further deterioration of law and order situation.

The state government has given time till July 2 to the block development officers (BDOs) to prepare the final list by including the names of genuinely affected people whose names were left out earlier.

The state Disaster Management and Civil Defence department had also issued an order in this regard on June 25.