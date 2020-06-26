Amphan relief: Preparation of authentic claimant's list in top gear

Kolkata: Administration of the Amphan affected districts are ensuring door-to-door visit at areas where the super cyclone caused destruction to prepare an error free list containing names of genuinely affected people by July 2.

Following direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state administration instructed the district authorities to cross check the lists containing names of those genuinely affected by super cyclone Amphan and incorporate names of those

who were left out by the set deadline.

Subsequently, district magistrates of all the affected districts mainly North and South 24-Parganas held video conferences with all sub-divisional officers and block development officers so that error free lists can be prepared.

During conference, all the SDOs and BDOs were informed that strict steps will be taken in case any irregularities in terms of giving Amphan crops up. Already five BDOs have been showcaused and Trinamool Congress has suspended some of its leaders at the gram panchayat level after their involvement in alleged irregularities came to light. Steps have already been taken at the grassroot level to display the list containing names of beneficiaries at BDO offices and concerned officials have started visiting individual houses of the genuinely affected people to collect data to check whether there is any error in the list they have prepared.

After the all party meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister had given a strong message that no partisan attitude in distribution of relief will not be tolerated at all and that would lead to deprivation of genuinely affected people from getting relief will not be tolerated. She had also directed the concerned officials to ensure inclusion of left out genuinely affected people in the list in seven days time.

The state government has ensured release of Rs 6,500 crore to extend support to the people who were affected by the super cyclone Amphan and for restoration work in the affected districts.