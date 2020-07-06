Amphan relief lapse: TMC showcauses 200 workers

Kolkata: Taking stern step against irregularities in distribution of relief among Amphan affected people, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued show cause notices to 200 of its leaders and workers in East Midnapore's Nandigram.

The 200 leaders to whom show cause notices were issued include panchayat pradhans, gram panchayat members and even booth and anchal sabhapatis. Leadership of the Nandigram block of Trinamool Congress issued the show cause notices. They were directed to give their reply within the next 48 hours. The party leadership has clearly stated that strict steps will be taken if they fail to give satisfactory reply to the show cause notices.This comes as the Mamata Banerjee government and her party both took the stand of "zero tolerance" on irregularities over distribution of relief among people who were genuinely affected due to the super cyclone Amphan.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leaders were issued show cause notices at Bankura, Burdwan and Hooghly. Show cause notice was also issued to the deputy Mayor of Asansol, Tabassum Ara. Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee has clearly stated that irregularities over distribution of relief among cyclone affected people will not be tolerated.

Directions were given to all concerned officials in districts including Block Development Officers (BDOs) to ensure that relief and all sorts of support given by the state government should reach only to the genuinely affected people.

BDOs have also prepared revised lists containing names of genuinely affected people and the same was being put up in front of their offices. Authorities of concerned districts have also sent the lists to the state secretariat. It has also been directed that if one has received any financial benefit even after not being a genuinely affected one, the money should be returned to the BDO's office.



