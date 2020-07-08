Amphan relief lapse: Committee to probe allegations of corruption and nepotism

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, state Transport minister has set up a committee to probe into the allegations of nepotism and corruption over the distribution of Amphan relief in Nandigram.



Adhikari said those who were involved in the corruption and nepotism would not be spared. They would have to return the money if the charges against them were proved.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the affected people on Monday that they would get the financial assistance and the problem that cropped up had been ironed out.

While addressing the party workers Banerjee said over and over again that stern action would be taken against corrupt party functionaries and under no circumstances the ordeal of the affected people would be tolerated.

The committee members will visit the different areas of Nandigram including Vekutia and Kendramari that have been badly hit by the super cyclone Amphan. They will talk to the affected people and identify the genuine persons. They will also check where they had been any error in filling up the application form.

Trinamool Congress had issued show cause notices on 200 party leaders and functionaries of Nandigram. The committee will submit the report to Adhikari. The affected people are happy as they feel that they will not be deprived once the report reaches the minister.