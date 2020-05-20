Amphan: Police assign dedicated phone numbers
Kolkata: Kolkata Police has taken a slew of measures to combat the eventualities of cyclone Amphan.
On Tuesday afternoon Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Anuj Sharma conducted a meeting with all the divisional Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Officer in Charges (OC) of all police stations along with other senior officials and instructed them to be alert to combat
the situation after Amphan hits. He also tweeted: "Avoid coming out of your homes during cyclone period. Take all precautions."
According to Kolkata Police officials, in every division police force has been kept in reserve in order to act quickly. Also an additional control room has been set up which would be supervised by a DC ranked official. A contingent of police force will also be kept in the additional control room if needed in case of urgency. Police have also assigned few phone numbers where people can call
and seek help in view of the cyclone.
The numbers are, 033 2214-3024/ 3230/1310. People can also call on dial 100 to seek help. Another special control room number 9432624365 will also be available. This apart, five Disaster Management Group (DMG) teams has been stationed in five strategic points in the city equipped with all necessary equipments.
Also in every division two ambulances have been kept ready to response quickly if any report of injury comes. The OCs and divisional DCs have been asked to make announcement in their respective areas to make people aware about the situation.
Police have also got in touch with the residents of those houses which have been marked as dangerous and dilapidated buildings. OCs have been instructed to shift such residents to shelter homes which have already been identified maintaining social distancing and other advisories in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A senior Kolkata Police official has informed that they are keeping liaison with Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Fire and Emergency
Services department, Urban Development department and others to act quickly to reduce damage which suspected to occur after the cyclone hits. Police have also started removing hoardings with help from KMC and asked the construction authorities in the city to dismantle
the crane mounted construction equipments as much as
possible.
