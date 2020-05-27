Amphan disaster: Universities loose green cover

Kolkata: The green cover in the campus of all the universities in the city have suffered massive damage due to the cyclonic storm Amphan that hit major parts of South Bengal including Kolkata last Wednesday.



Jadavpur University campus has seen maximum damage with nearly 300 trees getting uprooted. "We have already started the work for restoring the trees that can be re planted. We have a dedicated team that had surveyed the trees in the campus a few months back for creating a database. They are providing their expertise in the restoration work," said Sneha Manju Basu, Registrar of JU.

JU have formed a committee that will decide on chopping and gradual removal of those trees that cannot be restored.

The statue in memory of Bangladesh War for Independence infront of the library has also been damaged with trees falling upon it. Presidency University has also seen more than a dozen trees getting uprooted by the cyclone. "We have taken help from Kolkata Municipal Corporation and PWD and have already cleared the roads in the campus. Most of these trees including a banyan tree is very old," said Debojyoti Konar, Registrar of PU. A good number of

trees have also got uprooted

particularly at the BT Road campus of Rabindra Bharati University.

"The actual estimate will be done by Wednesday," said Subir Maitra, Registrar of RBU.

Sources in Calcutta University said that a number of trees have been uprooted at Rajabazar Science College and at Ballygunge campus of the

varsity.