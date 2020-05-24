Amphan devastation: Telecom services resume in several pockets of city
Kolkata: The mobile phone and internet services in the city has not been restored completely after three days have passed since the cyclone Amphan struck the city.
According to sources, in several areas of Kolkata fiber optic cables which is the backbone of telecom services have been snapped either due to Amphan or while removing uprooted trees.
As the fiber optic cables cannot be joined using a small part in the middle, replacing the portion of such cable
in a particular area will take time.
According to an official of a leading telecom service provider, services have been restored in maximum areas of Kolkata.
In few areas of the city
the services will start as soon as the power supply line restores. This apart, in several areas the fiber optic cables are damaged due to which services were hampered.
The work of replacing fiber optic cables is also going on but will take some time.
In the districts the services cannot be restored completely due to unavailability of
power.
Another telecom service provider on Saturday issued a statement and informed that the severe cyclone has led to massive power outages and infrastructural damages disrupting voice and data services in many parts of the region. despite the present lockdown situation, they are facing problem due to shortage of manpower. Moreover, they are arranging generators to supply power to the towers. Also Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) has been initiated with other telecom operators and as per the instruction by the government.
