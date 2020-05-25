Amphan devastation fuels social stigma attached to Coronavirus

Kolkata: The Institute of Psychiatry's (IOP) director Dr Pradip Saha said that the social stigma attached to coronavirus and the amount of fear generated out of it, had already led to the development of psychological traits among many people and now the impact of the devastating cyclone, 'Amphan' appeared to have added fuel to the fire.



Dr Saha who is an authority in the field of psychiatry at IOP which provides treatment on the patients suffering from various mental ailments said that the fear created among the people regarding COVID-19 may develop serious psychological problems if they are not properly addressed.

"A stigma has been attached to the virus due to fear of losing the dear ones. People are developing a fear that they might get infected with the virus and may die. Some are scared that they may be put in isolation.

The fear is not at all justifiable. Many are refusing to believe that corona is completely curable. Though there is no proper guideline and protocol regarding the treatment. There are differences in opinion among doctors and experts. The disease is completely curable" Dr Saha said.

He also said "There is no point in allowing this fear to develop within oneself. Even the prudence and logic have taken a back seat. Educated people are opposing the entry of a lady doctor to her rental house only because she is treating corona patients. This is completely bizarre. There are instances of committing suicide out of fear."

Dr Saha also discussed some points on how to overcome the situation. He said: "We have to enlighten our minds unless fear cannot be removed.An 'idea of hopelessness' appears to be pervading the minds of people. People have to keep themselves occupied with the activities they like. The children can be given exercise books and pencils to draw pictures and write whatever they prefer to. People should be allowed to express their minds."