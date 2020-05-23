Amphan: Crops over Rs 82 crore damaged in Howrah

Kolkata: Residents of Salt Lake are facing immense trouble as around five thousand trees got uprooted on Wednesday night due to cyclone Amphan and obstructed the main roads.



According to Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Krishna Chakraborty, they have started removing the uprooted trees from Thursday morning. As so many trees got uprooted, it may take at least three days to remove all the trees. On Friday it was seen that several main roads are obstructed due to uprooted trees and BMC staff are trying to cut the branches to make way for vehicular movement primarily. The trees will be removed completely later.

"Our staff are working day and night to clear the roads. As huge number of trees got uprooted it will take at least three days to remove all of those, said Chakraborty.

Though electricity connection at the blocks in Salt Lake have been restored, the residents of the added areas such as Duttabad, Sukantanagar, Mahishbathan, Nayapatti are still facing problem due to no electricity connection since Wednesday night. Sources informed that as trees fell on the high tension wire. However West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Limited (WBSEDCL) maintenance staff are working along with BMC to restore power supply after the uprooted trees are removed.

Apart from Salt Lake, residents of several other areas of BMC are still living without electricity. As a result they are having problem with the supply of water. Sources informed that steps have been taken to

start restoration work in those areas.