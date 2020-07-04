Amphan beneficiary lists submitted

Kolkata: Authorities of all the Super Cyclone affected districts have completed submission of the lists containing names of genuinely affected people to the State Secretariat and simultaneously the same have been put up at every office of the Block Development Officers (BDOs).



There are 16 cyclone affected districts while East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas were the worst affected. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the district authorities to prepare an error-free list containing names of people, who have been genuinely affected. The BDOs were directed to prepare the same following site inspections.

Though the number of people whose names were included in the list is yet to be announced by the state government, a senior officer at Nabanna said the list was prepared only after properly scrutinising and cross-checking authenticity of all the applications. Subsequent steps have been taken to help the genuinely affected people get the relief at the earliest.

In the first phase, that is within a week of Amphan, benefits were directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and it helped them rebuild their houses and carry out other repairing works.

The state government also had a video conference with the Centre on issues related to disaster management including Amphan on Friday.

Senior officers of the state Disaster Management and Civil Defence department attended the video conference from Nizam Palace. Different issues related to combating the disaster have come up in the video conference, sources added.