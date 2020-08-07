Amphan assistance: S 24-Parganas launches portal for new applicants

Kolkata: South 24-Parganas administration on Thursday launched a portal to receive fresh home building assistance [HBA] applications from people whose house have been damaged in the devastating cyclone Amphan.



"An online platform http://hbas24pgs.in/has been developed through which an eligible person can apply for HBA. This portal will be active on

6th and 7th August 2020," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

The eligible person should submit the online form seeking financial assistance for re-construction or repair of the house damaged due to super cyclone Amphan on May 20. He/she should also furnish name, address and bank details along with the form. On August 1, state Disaster Management and Civil Defence department has issued necessary instructions for fast track disposal of Amphan - HBA related

claims.

In addition to the disposal of pending HBA applications, fresh claims will also be received from every Gram Panchayat and municipality in the drop boxes kept in SDO/Municipality and BDO Office and subsequently GP /Municipality wise enquiry teams will conduct field enquiry for disposal.

While fresh claims will be received from public in drop boxes from 10am to 4pm on August 6 and August 7, enquiry teams will conduct field level enquiry of pending applications by visiting affected households from August 6 to August 12.

On August 14, list of eligible and rejected claims will be displayed in BDO/SDO/DM Office notice board for public scrutiny. From August 15 to August 18, HBA grant will be credited through banks to eligible persons.

"Today everywhere the process started in all Blocks and SDO offices. It may be noted that more than 8 lakh people have already received House Building Assistance post Amphan period," pointed out Ulaganathan.

Despite financial constraints with no revenue generation due to nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier released a relief package worth Rs 6,250 crore for the cyclone Amphan hit areas in the

state where more than six crore people were directly

affected.

She announced Rs 20,000 financial grant to people whose houses were damaged due to cyclone Amphan.