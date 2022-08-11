'Amount of rainfall received same this yr, pattern changed'

KOLKATA: The Scientist-E of the Regional Meteorological Centre Dr GK Das said that the amount of rainfall received remains the same, however, the extreme types of weather have increased significantly, resulting in lesser instances of light rainfall.



"This year in Bengal there was no thunderstorm activity in March and April. In fewer days, more rainfall is taking place balancing the deficit. The amount of rainfall is more or less the same, however the pattern has changed," Dr Das said.

The impact of climate change and global warming is now reflecting on the day-to-day weather. A couple of years back, in the month of August, rainfall used to take place

for 20 days but now the number of days have reduced to 10

days but the value remains the same.

According to him, this leads to flooding and low-lying areas get affected by water logging. Even the temperature at times is as high as 45 degree Celsius in many places. It easily crosses and at times even touches 50 degree Celsius.

Long term impacts in coastal areas are not visible. But it has been observed from Amphan that the number of very severe cyclones is strong. Till the time it is not taking place it is okay but the chances of big cyclones are increasing. The weather changes have taken place gradually and in the last 20 years, these changes are visible throughout the country.

The second impact is that lightning activity is much more visible now. One of the reasons for its visibility, according to him, is the increase in media reportage of the incidents linked with lightning. When asked about the study of it, Dr Das said that it is only recently that lightning is being studied to understand the data on increase or decrease of it. "Maybe years later we can come to a conclusion on its trends," he said.