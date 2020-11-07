Amit Shah's host gets TMC's help for his ailing daughter

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday extended support to the tribal family of Chaturdihi village in Bankura where senior BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah had lunch on Thursday.

This comes when Bibhishan Hansda, a family member, had even failed to convey the message about the illness of his daughter to the Union Home minister despite him having lunch sitting beside him.

Soon after Shah left, Hansda was found to be saying about his grief as he had expected to share some of his problems, mainly about the illness of his daughter who is suffering from high diabetes.

In such a situation, the Trinamool Congress leadership came forward and extended all support to Hansda on Saturday. Local leaders from the area went to his house and handed him rice, pulses, clothes and a token of financial assistance. Hansda, however, claimed that he did not belong to any political party.

Trinamool Congress leadership on Friday itself had vehemently criticised Shah's move of having lunch at the houses of people from the tribal and Matua communities stating it to be a "poll gimmick" to divert attention from atrocities committed on backward communities in the states ruled by BJP.