Amit Shah likely to visit city on March 1, to attend party convention

Kolkata: Amit Shah, union Home minister is likely to attend a convention of BJP workers on March 1, Dilip Ghosh, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and party's MP said on Saturday.



Jagat Prakash Nadda, Bharatiya Janata Party national president is likely to accompany Shah.

Dilip Ghosh said the venue of the convention is yet to be ascertained.

Amit Shah, the union Home minister has agreed to attend the convention.

The party is preparing for the blueprint of the lection of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) which is likely to be scheduled to be held in April.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its mondol leaders to give the names of the workers who will contest in the civic polls.