Amit Mitra unwell, CM likely to present Budget

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to deliver the Budget speech at the State Legislative Assembly on Friday. The Budget speech is usually delivered by the Finance and Industry minister. But, this year, there will be an exception as Amit Mitra is unwell and has been advised by doctors to stay indoors.



Sources said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has authorised the Chief Minister to present the Annual Financial Statement of the state government for the year 2021-2022 and perform duties for Motion for Vote on Account and all related aspects. The Finance minister, as well as state Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, had written to the Governor on this issue.

Mitra, in his letter, has informed about his ill health. Following the communication, Dhankhar authorised the Chief Minister to present the state Budget and tweeted the matter too.

An official in the State Assembly said though the Budget is presented by the Finance minister but in case of any emergency, the Speaker may allow any Cabinet minister to place the Budget.

State government sources said though plans for the entire year would be announced but approval for expenditure from April to June 2021 (three months) would be sought, which is known as vote on account. The Assembly elections in the state are due with the term of the present government ending on May 30.

Even during the Unlock period, Mitra had barely ventured out of his residence. He has been attending meetings and interactions virtually. He also reacted to the Union Budget on February 1 online.