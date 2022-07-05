Amit Mitra highlights Bengal's progress in industry at 42nd North American-Bengali Conference

KOLKATA: The development and progress of Bengal in Industry, MSME, Power, Tourism, and other socio-economic welfare initiatives with special emphasis on cultural activities of the state was showcased through the state's pavilion set up at the 42nd North American-Bengali Conference (NABC) 2022 held between July 1 and 3 at Las Vegas, USA.



Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and state Finance department addressed the opening plenary for NABC on July 1 and elaborated on various initiatives of the state government in the infrastructure, heavy industries, MSME, Power, Tourism and social sectors. Several Bengalis residing in different parts of North America and Canada attended the session.

On the following day, he addressed a select audience of USA-based industry professionals at the business forum of the NABC and also had a brief interaction with Melinda Pavek, Consul General of the US at Kolkata on the future engagements and possibilities of West Bengal with such states of the USA which are well suited for a mutually beneficial road map.

Mitra touched upon the strengths of Bengal in the areas of infrastructure, Heavy Industries. MSME, Power, Tourism, Agriculture, Transport and other sectors. Besides he also emphasised the number of unique initiatives of Bengal in the field of education, food, women empowerment and service delivery by way of introduction and successful implementation of various Social Welfare Schemes covering every stratum of the society through direct benefit transfer, apart from various capacity building exercises taken up which includes Ease of Doing Business and robust financial management.

Three recently digitally restored films — 'Sonar Kella', 'Hirak Rajar Deshe' and 'Sukumar Ray' directed by Satyajit Ray and produced by the Bengal government were also screened on the occasion.