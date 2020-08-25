Amid strong opposition, Visva Bharati to hold interview to appoint guest faculty

Kolkata: The department of Philosophy and Comparative Religion Of Visva Bharati will hold an interview both physically and through video conferencing to appoint the guest faculty on Tuesday though the varsity authorities have unanimously decided to continue with the work from home mode.



However, the online admission of the students and examination procedure will continue.

The notification issued by Asha Mukherjee, head,

Department of Philosophy and Comparative Religion read "Those who cannot be physically present may appear before the selection committee online by video conferencing." The interview will be

held at the office of the principal Vidya Bhavan. Thirty seven candidates have been shortlisted.

This has created a flutter among the teachers who said when the university is closed the interview could have been deferred in view of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

They felt that those appearing before the selection committee through video conferencing will be in a disadvantageous position as many will appear before the committee in person.

The varsity authorities in the press note reiterated that they seek cooperation to get back the captured and occupied land.

Reacting sharply to the press note which stated that "our colleagues are regularly threatened with dire consequences and are subject to verbal abuse, especially our female colleagues, the teachers said: "The allegations are baseless and in such case the authorities should have lodged FIR with the police."

On the contrary seven FIRs have been lodged against the Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty including one by a women alleging physical abuse.

They maintained that those who had come to pull down the boundary wall did not enter the varsity campus or abused any of the teachers and non teaching staffs or caused any damage to the campus.

The next meeting will be held on August 31 on the day of total lockdown announced by the state government to take a stock of the situation.