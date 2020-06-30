Amid spike in Corona cases, two markets to be shut in Salt Lake

Kolkata: Two markets in Salt Lake will remain closed for a few days to check the spread of COVID-19.



According to sources, on Sunday few residents of CK and EC block have tested Covid positive following which it has been decided that the markets will be closed.

On Monday 19 more people in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested Covid positive and one person has been released after treatment.

Till date 457 persons have been found COVID affected and 209 persons have been released after being cured.

"The markets have been closed for sanitization purpose. We are trying our best to check the spread of the pandemic. However people need to be aware and follow the guidelines given by the state Health department," said a senior official of BMC.

This apart, BMC authority is conducting sample collection camps in each ward periodically for COVID test.

Any person who wishes to test to find out whether he or she is COVID affected or not, can give their saliva sample in the camps. If the number exceeds the capacity of sample collection for the day, then the persons whose sample was not collected will be informed later when another such camp will be held.