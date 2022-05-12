Amid speculations of GTA polls in June, political parties gear up in Hills

Darjeeling: Amid talks of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections to be held in June, Hill political outfits have started gearing up. Political activities can be witnessed in both the camps for GTA elections and against it.



"Our party High Command had urged us to prepare for the forthcoming GTA polls on a war footing. We are prepared. We are awaiting further instructions and guidelines from the High Command. Organisational meetings are being held regularly," stated LB Rai, Chairman, TMC Darjeeling (Hills) and Kalimpong district committee.

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) held an emergent meeting in Darjeeling. "The meeting was to chalk out plans for the GTA elections. On May 13 there will be a sub divisional level meeting. On May 15th there will be a public meeting of three GTA constituencies namely Pokhriabong, Nagari and Sukhia," stated Alok Kanta Mani Thulung, BGPM leader.

The Hamro Party has decided to contest in all the 45 seats of the GTA.

Leaders have been regularly meeting people in the constituencies. "Many are making a beeline aspiring to be candidates. We will have party supporters in all the over 800 booths. Our aim is to get people's mandate to be able work for people of the Hills," stated Ajoy Edwards.

The GJM has opposed the June GTA election and has demanded that the Memorandum of Understanding of 2011 for the GTA be first implemented in letter and spirit before polls.

Meanwhile, BJP and allies though opposed to GTA election have not clearly spelled out that they will not contest elections.

Earlier, on a tour of the state, BJP leader Amit Shah in a public address had declared that GTA elections will not resolve problems of the Gorkhas.

"We are not only against GTA elections but are also against GTA. We have filed a case in the Calcutta High Court against the GTA.

However, we will not allow them to shoot goals in an empty goal post. All anti-GTA forces will come together and stop the goals," stated Gorkha National Liberation Front leader, preferring to remain sketchy on the issue.