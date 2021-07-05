Amid pandemic, BJP adamant to hold rally even without permission

KOLKATA: At a time when Covid safety restrictions are in place, sources said BJP was adamant to hold a protest march to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters on Monday in connection to the vaccination scam, even after being denied permission for the same.



Though BJP did not seek any permission, Kolkata Police learnt about the rally from social media on Sunday. Immediately, an official letter was sent to the BJP office from the Deputy Commissioner, Central office, informing that no rallies, meetings or any kind of political gathering will be allowed as the state government has restricted political gatherings in view of the pandemic. "If any such people try to apply force, then police will deal with it strictly," sources said.

According to sources, after BJP leaders stated that they would continue with their movement despite the warning by police, Kolkata Police made necessary arrangements to stop the rally.

Apart from Inspectors, several senior police officers will be on the road to supervise the arrangements. Two Additional Commissioners of Police, six Joint Commissioners of Police along with six Deputy Commissioners and 14 Assistant Commissioners will be on the road to stop the BJP rally. Quick response team will also be deployed to respond to any urgent calls. Surveillance will be kept using drones.

Sources said water cannons would be kept ready to disperse the mob by spraying water.

This apart, aluminum guard wall and other barricades will be placed to protect the KMC headquarters.