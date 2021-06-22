Amid dissent in BJP over North Bengal, Saumitra Khan wants separate statehood for Jangalmahal

KOLKATA: Amid brewing dissent in BJP over party's Alipurduar MP John Barla's pitch for creating a separate Union Territory out of North Bengal, the saffron party's Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan raked up controversy by demanding separate statehood for Jangalmahal as Rahr Bengal comprising districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, Burdwan, Asansol, East and West Midnapore.



Khan's remark has pushed the state BJP into defensive mode. His statement has come at a time when the state BJP is on a damage control spree and distanced itself from Barla's demand. Moreover, the difference in opinions over the North Bengal issue within the party has exposed its factional feud.

A day after BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said his party does not endorse the remark of Barla, another BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, opposed Barla's statement. Bista said the time had not come to set up a separate Union Territory comprising North Bengal districts.

"Barla will reply to what he has said," Bista said. However, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari supported the remark made by Barla. "I fully agree with the deprivation of North Bengal that has been highlighted by John Barla,"Adhikari said. Earlier, another BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya had also followed Ghosh's line.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had filed an FIR against Barla for his statement, which would allegedly fan the secessionist forces. Reacting sharply, Tapas Roy, Trinamool Congress MLA said: "The BJP leaders are ignorant about the history, geography and culture of Bengal. They do not know the history of India's freedom struggle. Such statements are expressions of their resentment against Bengal. Bengal will be free from BJP in near future."

Criticising Mamata Banerjee, Khan said: "She is dreaming to become the Prime Minister of the country and set up a separate Bangladesh by dividing West Bengal. In such a case, we will demand a separate Rahr Bengal comprising the districts of Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram," he said adding "just as the Chief Minister calls the leaders from Delhi outsiders, I will not be surprised if the people from North Bengal and Rahr areas call her an outsider as she has made 23 ministers who stay within 50 kilometers from her residence."

TMC leaders have said they would launch a mass movement against any attempt to divide North Bengal.