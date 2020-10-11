Amid Covid, Suruchi Sangha's 'Manusher Puja' gives hope

Kolkata: Based on this year's theme "Ebar Utsav Noe, Hok Manusher Puja", Suruchi Sangha on Saturday distributed new clothes among 10,155 children.



The nationwide lockdown due to Covid had left a major dent on the economy. Every year, crores of rupees is spent in organising Durga Puja. This year, Suruchi Sangha has taken a different approach as its theme this year is to stand by the people at this critical time of pandemic.

It has started doing the same by distributing new clothes before the Puja among 10,155 children aged between one and 12 years.

The initiative has been carried out following all Covid norms.

State Public Works Department minister Aroop Biswas, who is a senior member of the club, attended the programme.

Meanwhile, Tridhara Club in South Kolkata released the seventh edition of its festival magazine titled 'Tridhara Sharad Sankalan' on Saturday. Noted authors including Buddhadev Guha, Samaresh Majumdar, Prafulla Roy, Sanjib Chattopadhyay have contributed to the magazine. The formal release was made by artist Subhaprasanna while Narayan Debnath, the grandfather of Bengali comics, was felicitated during the virtual launch.