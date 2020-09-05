Amid Covid, state takes up works worth `157 cr under Multi Sectoral Development Project

Kolkata: Moving ahead with a track record of implementing highest number of works among all other states for the past consecutive 11 years, the Bengal government has taken up different schemes and projects worth Rs 157 crore under the Multi Sectoral Development Project (MsDP) in the first five months of this fiscal for the welfare of people from minority communities besides its simultaneous fight against Covid and Amphan.



As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reiterated on several occasions that her main priority is to continue with the overall development projects for all sections of people despite all odds, work has been taken up even when economy has nosedived and the state has to fight against both Covid and the aftermath of Super Cyclone Amphan without any considerable assistance from the Centre.

In 2019-20 fiscal, the total work worth Rs 424 crore was taken up under the MsDP and it was the highest among all the other states in the country. "This time too target has been set to cover up the same, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid situation and economic sloth due to the same," said an official adding that the project gets executed in 60 and 40 ratio between the Centre and the state. But in reality, the state's share actually goes up to 60 percent as many components related to a project is not funded by the Centre and it is the state government that bears the maintenance cost.

The MsDP projects are related to creation of better infrastructure for education, skill development, health, sanitation, supply of drinking water and schemes for creating income generating opportunities with the objective of filling the gaps in the existing government schemes and at the same time to take up innovative projects for the welfare of minorities.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha held a meeting on August 26 with the top brass of around 13 departments including Health, Panchayats and Rural Development, Education, MSME and Technical Education in regards to implementation of the MsDP.

The works under the project mainly include construction of anganwadi centres, karmatirthas, health sub-centres, maternity wards in rural hospitals and classrooms in different schools. Now, comparatively bigger projects that are worth above Rs 1 crore can also be taken up under the scheme.

Out of the total sanctioned project of Rs 157 till date, the work of infrastructure development worth Rs 47 crore is already going on and soon will be completed.

The work of remaining Rs 110 crore is to develop infrastructure as required at the Amphan affected districts including East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas. The sanction for these works amounting to Rs 110 crore has been received recently, the official said.