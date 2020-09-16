Amid Covid, Mamata to visit North Bengal next week

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal next week to hold administrative review meeting and take part in public distribution there.



Banerjee is likely to reach Siliguri on September 21 and will spend a night there.

The next morning, she is scheduled to hold an administrative meeting with officials of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts at 'Uttarkanya' through video conference.

This will be her first North Bengal tour after COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown since March. She has already held meetings in South Bengal districts.

Banerjee will take stock of the work carried out during the outbreak, particularly those related to the pandemic. She will also discuss how the districts coped with the migrant crisis and later went on to resolve them.

The district administration is setting up and repairing a large number of bridges and the Chief Minister is likely to discuss the matter at length and resolve the impasse if any. She is likely to discuss the progress of the projects taken up under Kanyashree and Rupashree schemes.

There will be public distribution following the administrative review meetings. Cycles under Sabuj Sathi will be distributed along with books to students.

She will return to Kolkata on September 24 and hold a meeting with members of Durga Puja committees on September 25.