Ambulance driver stays away from home for 3 months to ferry Covid patients

Darjeeling: "Home is where the heart is" and for Amir Gurung, his heart is his work. It has been three months that Gurung has not gone back home though it is located a mere 1 km away from his workplace.



However, Gurung, the driver of the ambulance ferrying Covid-19 patients from Darjeeling to the Covid Hospitals in the plains of Siliguri has preferred to stay away from his home and family. Ever since the pandemic broke out, he has been staying in the

Darjeeling district hospital, relentlessly ferrying Covid-19 patients.

On Tuesday residents of Nava Jyoti Gram (adjacent to the hospital area) felicitated Gurung for his selfless service. The felicitation also brings a ray of hope at a time when there have been reports of ostracization of frontline workers, many having been asked to vacate rented accommodations.

"This is an honest endeavor on our part to recognise Gurung's selfless service" stated Rajesh Rajak, a resident. Khadas (traditional scarves)

were offered to Gurung by the residents along with a citation on the front porch of the hospital.

"Even since the pandemic broke out I have been staying in the Hospital. I keep in touch with my wife and two sons over the phone. It is particularly difficult for my 6 year old younger son who keeps on pestering me over video call to return home. I don't allow them to come to the hospital and meet me from fear of contamination" stated Gurung. He takes all the necessary precautions and gets a swab test done every week.

Gurung has appealed to other Ambulance drivers to come forward too and not avoid duty. "He has been relentlessly working. It is leading by example. We have arranged for his stay at the hospital," stated Dr S Kumar, Medical Officer, Darjeeling District Hospital.