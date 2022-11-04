'Ambient noise more prevalent than firecrackers' on Diwali'

Kolkata: A study conducted by West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) by thorough analysis of the noise levels in the state during Diwali has revealed that noise level during night time has been lower than day time.



"The observation is a clear indication that ambient noise due to honking or construction work has been more prevalent than firecracker noise on Diwali night. This findings also holds true in case of the five non-attainment cities in the state," WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said .

The data-based outcome analysis has been possible due to the newly inaugurated Integrated Command and Control Centre at WBPCB headquarters where air as well as noise quality data can be monitored every 15 minutes. The non attainment cities in the state are – Kolkata, Howrah, Barrackpore, Asansol, Durgapur and Haldia.

Interestingly, it has been found that even in the districts where there was no rain on the night of Diwali, noise level was not much of a concern. The cyclone Sitrang had its effect in the four districts- namely Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore.

"We have been able to curb noise pollution to a reasonable extent during Diwali this year. But we are not claiming that we have achieved 100 per cent. We have identified some hotspots in the city and state on the basis of data analysis and receipt of complaints. We will be soon preparing an action plan to plug these gaps next year. We believe that awareness among the people is the key to curb air as well as noise pollution," Manas Bhuniya, state Environment minister said.

The hotspots identified include Netaji Nagar, Behala, Tala, Charu Market, Parnasree, Shyampukur, Kasba, Anandapur, Jadavpur, Ballygunge, Dum Dum, Tollygunge, Alipore, Narkeldanga, Nagarbazar, Belgharia, Laketown, Hashnabad, Bouria, Baruipur, Pragati Maidan, Dinhata, Amherst Street, Netajinagar, Kasba, Tollygunge to name a few.

From December onwards, the state PCB will conduct awareness campaigns by involving the district administration, police administration, NGO , college and school students. At least 62 complaints were received on the day of Kali Puja & Diwali (November 24) with maximum complaints received after 10 pm. The window for bursting green crackers as declared by the state was from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Bhuniya reiterated that the state government will not be a silent onlooker when it comes to repeated offenders of noise level violations.