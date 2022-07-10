Amartya Sen tests +ve; CM wishes 'speedy recovery'

Kolkata: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has tested positive for Covid. He is currently 89 years old. Sen is currently under home quarantine at his ancestral residence of "Pratichi" at Bolpur-Shantiniketan in Birbhum district.



It was learnt that he came to his ancestral residence on July 1 after two years. Due to the Covid-pandemic and the lockdown, he did not travel overseas for the last two years.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished him a speedy recovery.

In her twitter handle, Banerjee said: "We are all praying for the speedy recovery."

It may be mentioned here that around 58 students of Purulia Medical College have tested positive for Covid. Last Thursday more than 19 first year undergraduate students were found positive. All of them have been quarantined.