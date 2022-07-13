Amarnath: 7 pilgrims from state return safe

BALURGHAT: Seven Balurghat pilgrims, who were stuck in Amarnath due to cloudburst, returned safely. Subhranil Munshi, Pushpajit Chakraborty, Rajat Sarkar, Toton Haldar, Suranjan Dey Das, Tapas Ghosh and Mukul Sarkar had gone on Amarnath yatra.

Initially, they were rescued by the army-men and had taken shelter in a military camp.Meanwhile, the-seven-member-group belonging to different professions departed for Siliguri by bus on July 5 and caught a flight from Bagdogra airport on July 6 for Srinagar via New Delhi. After returning safe, Pushpajit Chakraborty said: "I escaped from death. The cloudburst accompanied by heavy downpour started immediately after the visit to the temple. We were all stuck under a tent. The army was helping us."