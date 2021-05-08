Alvia Jumma Namaz hosted in mosques following Covid norms

KOLKATA: Muslims offered Alvida Jumma Namaz in the mosques maintaining COVID-19 protocols on Friday. Last year, the prayer session was not performed due to closure of mosques in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



Nakhoda Mosque, popularly known as Badi Masjid of Kolkata, had issued advisory to people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and refrain from shaking hands and hugging each other after conducting 'namaz.'

"In the advisory, we have also mentioned that people should do wuzu (ablution) at home and bring their own prayer mat. People having any symptom of COVID-19 should not go to any mosque to perform namaz. They should perform Alvida Jumma namaz at their home," said Nasser Ebrahim, a trustee of Nakhoda Mosque. He reiterated that after offering namaz, the imam (who leads the namaz) prayed for the end of the pandemic.

Alvida Jumma is observed on the last Friday of the month of Ramzan before Eid-ul-Fitr. It holds significance in Islam and special prayers are held on this day at noon. A number of Muslims go to the mosques to listen to a sermon by a cleric, followed by congregational prayer. This year, the last Friday of the holy Ramzan or Alvida Jumma was observed on May 7. However, the number of people going to mosques to perform namaz five times a day has significantly dropped to curb the spread of COVID-19. Depending upon the sighting of the moon, this year Eid will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14.