Allows salons & beauty parlours to operate at 50% capacity till 10 pm

Kolkata: The state government on Saturday announced minor relaxation in Covid curbs by allowing salons and beauty parlours across the state to operate with 50 per cent capacity up to 10 pm.



However, the owner/management have to ensure that the staff and the customers are fully vaccinated and all Covid protocols, including regular sanitisation of the workplace, are duly followed.

In the earlier order dated January 2, when curbs were imposed — salons and beauty parlours were directed to remain completely closed. Requests were made to the state government from the concerned beauty parlour authorities that they should be allowed to open following Covid protocols.

The restrictions that have been imposed include the closure of all schools, colleges and universities. Swimming pools, zoos and entertainment parks too have been closed. Shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Local trains have been allowed to run till 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity while all government and private offices have been allowed to function with 50 per cent strength.

Other important restrictions include a prohibition in the movement of people, vehicles and public gatherings between 10 pm and 5 am. Only essential and emergency services have been permitted.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new Coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 876 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

A total of 1,41,986 new infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, the highest in around 187 days, according to the data. The death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, it stated. A total of 1,52,734 new infections were reported on May 31 last year.

The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, comprising 1.34 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.30 per cent, the Health ministry said.