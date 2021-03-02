'Alliance with ISF against Gandhian secularism'





KOLKATA: A day after Congress, CPI(M) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) held a rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata and declared openly that they were fighting together for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bengal, Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted on Monday and claimed that 'parties like ISF and other such forces militate against the core ideology of the party. This issue needs to be approved by the Congress Working Committee'. The tweet also mentions that alliance with parties like ISF goes against Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism.

A section of senior Congress leaders are not in favour of the alliance with ISF, claiming that they cannot join hands with a party with a religious inclination towards one community as the core ideology of Congress is that they are a secular party.

Sources in the state Congress said a section of the Congress leaders are dissatisfied and claimed that the state Congress leadership did not take any official approval from CWC and carried out this proposal on their own.



