Alleged middleman held by CBI sleuths

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a man identified as Pradip Singh from New Town area on Wednesday night in connection with the ongoing SSC recruitment scam case.



It had been alleged that Singh used to work as a middleman for the nexus group that was receiving money from job seekers. On Thursday CBI officials conducted a raid at the office of Singh located on the ground floor of a house in GD block, Salt Lake. Sources informed that Singh claimed that he used to run a tourism business from Salt Lake, while an employee of the organisation claimed that Singh is just an employee.

However, Singh used to deliver the money to several influential people after receiving the same from job seekers. On the other hand, former SSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya arrived in Kolkata from Siliguri on Thursday. While leaving the airport, he said that no corruption happened during his tenure as the SSC chairman.

After he reached his house in Ballygunge Park area, Bhattacharya speaking to a vernacular news channel said: "CBI had raided my office. Please ask them what they have found. I have faith in CBI. No corruption had taken place during my tenure. But there may be some procedural flaw."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a look-out notice was issued by the CBI against former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointment after he was not found at his residences in Kolkata and Nadia, an official of the agency said.However, as per reports Bhattacharya was found in the evening.