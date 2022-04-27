Alleged 'Maoist posters' surface in Salboni, threats given to Trinamool leaders

kolkata: West Midnapore Police on Wednesday morning recovered a few posters which are claimed to be written by Maoist activists at Piarakata of Salboni in West Midnapore.



Though tension prevails in the area over the recovery of the posters, cops are yet to ascertain the authenticity of those.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday during her administrative meeting said that BJP is

doing it in a planned way to spread panic.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning local people saw the posters in Pirakata bazaar.

In the posters Trinamool Congress leaders of the area have been threatened.

In the posters the suspected Maoist activists instructed to keep the Pirakata bazaar close for seven days.

They have also threatened to take revenge for Kisen ji's death. Though local people are panic stricken, police are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the posters recovered.

It may be mentioned that several such posters written in red ink were found in Jharghram and Bankura where police and Trinamool Congress leaders were threatened with dire consequences.

Though police started a probe, no traces of any Maoist activist have been found so far.