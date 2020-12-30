Alleged corruption: East Midnapore Trinamool Congress unit demand probe against Suvendu

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leaders from East Midnapore demanded that a probe should be conducted into the alleged corruption of Suvendu Adhikari.



Preferring anonymity the leaders alleged that Adhikari had given the contract to set up street lights under Pathabati project of the Transport department to a group of "favoured contractors."

About 2,000 street lights have been installed under Pathabati project in East Midnapore.

The leaders alleged Adhikari had forced the factories in Haldia to give money to Satish Samanta Foundation under their CSR project. Adhikari carries out social work through the

foundation.

They said probe is required as a single family used to hold 35 posts at one point of time. "There are two MPs, one minister, chairman of a municipality and a councilor. Nowhere in the country one can find a single family holding so many posts," they said, adding "Adhikari family is a classical example of dynastic rule and Suvendu has no right to talk on this."

Coming down heavily on Suvendu they said: "It is unfortunate that such a big traitor is taking the names of great freedom fighters like Khudiram Bose, Matangini Hajra or Satish Samanta."

They said the people of East Midnapore have seen how the Adhikari family used to control everything. "We could not protest because of Didi who had given him posts and power. People of East Midnapore will give him a befitting reply in the ballot as traitors have no place in Midnapore," they said.