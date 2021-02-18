Alleged attack by BJP-backed goons: 3 TMC men injured

KOLKATA: Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were injured when they were allegedly attacked by some BJP-backed goons followed by a meeting of Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday evening at Kankurgachi.

Trinamool Congress workers staged an agitation in front of the office of the deputy commissioner (DC) of police protesting against the attack to stop them from organising a meeting on Thursday in the same area.

BJP, however, alleged that Adhikari and other BJP workers were also attacked. They alleged that bombs and stones were pelted when they were heading towards DC's office after the meeting.