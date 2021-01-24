Allegation of misappropriation of funds against Soumendu

Kolkata: Allegation of misappropriation of funds cropped up against Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. It has been alleged that during Soumendu's tenure at the Contai Municipality stalls of bigger dimension were allotted illegally than the permitted size.

Soumendu was removed from his post of Chairman of Board of Administrators of Contai Municipality in East Midnapore on December 29.

The allegation of corruption came up against Soumendu when his brother Suvendu was repeatedly found raising such allegations against others.

It has been alleged that during his tenure as Chairman of Board of Administrators of the municipality a businessman, Madhusudan Pahari, had bought a terrace measuring 2,000 square feet against only Rs 6 lakh on September 16 in 2019. A few days ago, the newly-involved market official of the civic body found that the terrace sold was actually 1000 square feet more than what was supposed to be given. The municipality has also not received any additional payment for the excess allocation.

Another businessman Dayal Harijan has been helped to get property at Supermarket in a similar manner.

Soumendu's reaction could not be received.