Allegation of mid-day meal irregularities at S 24-Pgns school: HC seeks report from DM

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) has ordered the District Magistrate (DM) of the South 24-Parganas to submit a report in connection with the alleged mid-day meal irregularities in a particular school of the district.



According to reports, a teacher had filed a complaint against the teacher-in-charge of the school alleging that proper food—as per the mid-day meal requirements—was not given to the students enrolled in the school. The school falls under South 24-Parganas district.

The case was heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Justice Gangopadhyay directed the DM to submit a report in this regard during the next hearing, which is scheduled on September 24.

The lawyer of the litigant stated that the complainant had been seeing the alleged irregularities since 2017. The teacher alleged that the accused would never come to school on time and often used to sign the register book and leave. The complainant alleged that the accused had been involved in the irregularities.