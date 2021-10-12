All-women squad to patrol crowded places in South Dinajpur

balurghat: A special police squad comprising only women personnel was formed by the district police of South Dinajpur to stop eve-teasing and crime against women during the ongoing Durga Puja festival.



The special police squad has been named as Super Eagle Squad, as informed by the district Superintendent of Police Rahul De.

"The women police personnel who are part of the newly formed Super Eagle Squad will be posted in different parts of the district to curb the crime against women during the Puja days. They will patrol the crowded places to oversee if there is any crime conducted against the women," De said.

According to him, the police used to receive several complaints from the women during the Puja days.

"It is our target to stop crime against women at any cost and that is why the special police squad is formed. The women police personnel will be deployed at overcrowded places from where the possibility of complaints against women can be received. We have directed the team of police personnel to take stringent and rigorous action if receiving any such complaints," he said.

De said apart from forming the Super Eagle Squad, the police will monitor the movement of the visitors through 67 Close-Circuit TV cameras in order to provide hassle-free Puja days to the district residents.

"In addition to this, additional police patrolling vans will patrol the sensitive and overcrowded areas of the district. The movement of the vehicles will be restricted during the five-day of the Durga Puja festival. A few roads and lanes have already been converted into one-ways," De said.

"The movement of the e-rickshaws and TOTOs will also be restricted so that the over-congestion of roads in the busy areas can be averted," De added.