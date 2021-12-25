All-women police team launched in Bidhannagar

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar City Police has set up an all-women team called 'The Winners', which will patrol it its jurisdiction to prevent crimes like molestation and eve-teasing.



On Friday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Supratim Sarkar flagged off a convoy of women police team riding scooters from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan premises.

This team will visit the parks, shopping malls and other crowded places to prevent crime against women. The 21-member Winners team consists of women constables and officers.

Bidhannagar City Police authorities informed that the members of the team have undergone rigorous training for the past few months to

handle the situation for which the team has been formed. Sources informed that all the police stations and traffic guards have been instructed to assist the Winners team when required.

It may be mentioned that during 2018, Winners team was set up in Kolkata to prevent crimes like eve teasing and molestation.

Since the team started patrolling, several people were picked up by them red handed while teasing women in the parks and other places.