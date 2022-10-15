All tourists safely evacuated to Gangtok from North Sikkim

Darjeeling: All the stranded tourists were safely evacuated from North Sikkim finally and sent back to Gangtok on Friday.



Owing to incessant rainfall over the past few days, triggering multiple landslides, hundreds of tourists were stranded in Lachung, Lachen and Chungthang in North Sikkim. Road communication was cut off with Gangtok owing to landslides on the Mangan to Gangtok stretch.

The tourists were housed in hotels, lodges, homestays and the gurudwara in Lachung, Lachen and Chungthang areas. The consolidated effort of the district administration, police, ITBP, Army and BRO resulted in the evacuation of hundreds who were stranded in the remote region.

The BRO, along with the civil administration, worked on a war footing to clear numerous slides and open stretches to vehicular traffic. The stranded tourists were trans-shipped across the slides for Gangtok. There were elderly and infants who had to be physically guided and assisted while they crossed the slides.

"The Travel Agents' Association of Sikkim (TAAS) extended all possible help to those stranded. We were in constant touch with the GREF and BRO along with other stakeholders to coordinate this massive evacuation. Let us ensure that our guests reach home safely," stated Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, president, TAAS.

"We thank all, specially the Army, civil and police administration for bringing back the tourists safely. However, we would like to stress on the need for a permanent solution to this perennial problem. Whenever it rains, the National Highway 10 and the 310A close down owing to landslides. This year alone, it happened in May just before monsoons and again now. These roads are the lifelines of this region. Frequent disruption does not only affect tourism it also puts life out of gear for the local populace. The issue has to be resolved permanently," added Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospital and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN.)

The HHTDN had recently written to Union Road Transport minister Nitin Gadkari and sought his intervention.