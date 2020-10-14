'All these virtual speeches of PM does not matter in Bengal'

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim did not give much political significance to the virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of 'Sasthi'.



Modi is scheduled to address the people of Bengal on the day of Sasthi that is on October 22 ahead of the Durga Puja. At the same time the union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit north Bengal ahead of Puja itself.

In this connection, Hakim said: "All these virtual speeches of PM and visit of HM does not matter at all in Bengal. The reason being Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the person who ensured an overall development of the state and took a series of steps to support the organisers of Durga Puja."

"Neither PM nor HM is a factor for Bengal. As biswa janani (Maa Durga) is being welcomed by banga janani (Mamata Banerjee)," Hakim said.