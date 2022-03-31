'All the best to my brothers & sisters in Darjeeling, thank you for your cooperation'

Darjeeling: Inclement weather played spoilsport to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's morning walk schedule on Wednesday. Not to be deterred she substituted her plans of a long walk by visiting the Mahakal temple and enjoying a warm Darjeeling cuppa at a cafe.



Since her arrival at Darjeeling on Sunday evening, the Chief Minister has been routinely going out for her daily morning walks. An avid walker, the Chief Minister has also been reaching out to the masses on this sojourn.

On an average she has been walking 14km daily in the Queen of the Hills.

From Tuesday evening the buzz doing the rounds was that the Chief Minister would be visiting Tiger Hill on Wednesday morning. Tiger Hill at an elevation of 8500 ft is a world famous sun rise view-point also offering a picturesque view of the majestic Kanchenjunga range.

While some said she would be trekking from Darjeeling to Tiger Hill, a distance of 11km. Others opined that she would be taking the vehicle upto Jorebungalow and then trek upto Tiger Hill, 5km away. On July 14, 2016 evening, she had walked upto Tiger Hill from Jorebungalow that too braving a steady drizzle. She had then offered pujas at the Sinchal Temple in Tiger Hill.

However, on Wednesday the skies remained overcast with spells of rain in the morning. The Chief Minister remained indoors. Around noon she along with her entourage visited the Mahakal temple where she offered puja.

On her walk down from Mahakal, the Chief Minister stopped a couple walking up and enquired about their baby the man was carrying. Narayan Gurung from Tukdah, the father of the baby, informed the Chief Minister that his son Advait is 27 days old and was born by cesarean procedure.

The Chief Minister advised him to keep his baby safe from the cold as cesarean babies are delicate. She then blessed the baby and continued her descend. "I'm so happy that the Chief Minister blessed my son and even expressed concern about his health. She is so down to earth," stated Gurung. From Mahakal temple the Chief Minister visited Golden Tips, a tea shop and café at the Darjeeling Mall, where she sipped a cup of Darjeeling Tea accompanied by steaming Momos. "All the best to my Darjeeling brothers and sisters. Thank you for your cooperation," stated the Chief Minister adding that she would leave for Kolkata on Thursday.