All problems resolved, says TMC top leaders after meeting Suvendu

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress will put up a united fight in the forthcoming Assembly polls in 2021, said senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy. This comes following a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting between Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and the party's MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday.



Besides Roy, senior party MP Sudip Banerjee was also present in the meeting that continued from 6 pm to 9.30 pm.

"We always want everybody to work together. I have been saying for the past 10 days that Suvendu will continue to be in Trinamool Congress and it has been proved today that he is going to be in the party itself," Roy said, adding that all issues have been ironed out.

There were several speculations about Adhikari after he resigned as the minister of the state Transport Department, Irrigation and Waterways department and Water Resources Investigation and Development departments last week.

After the meeting, Roy said there is no need to speculate as everyone in the TMC family will fight unitedly. Roy had earlier held a meeting with Adhikari twice.

Sources said Adhikari is expected to give a statement in this regard on Wednesday afternoon.