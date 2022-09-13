'All offices of state electricity distribution company to stay open during Puja'

Darjeeling: Aroop Biswas, Minister in-charge of power, on a tour of North Bengal, reviewed the ground situation of electric supply with the Durga Puja festival around the corner. All WBSEDCL offices will remain open during the Durga Puja.



The Minister held a meeting with WBSEDCL officials of the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts. The point of discussion was smooth and uninterrupted power supply during the forthcoming Durga Puja."In the year 2011, temporary electricity connections were given to 988 Durga Puja pandals in the six districts of North Bengal. The number went up to 4454 in 2021. This year the state government has announced a subsidy of 60 per cent for Durga Puja pandals. Commemorations are expected to be held on a larger scale this time. Keeping this in mind, all WBDECL offices will remain open during the Pujas" stated the minister.

All WBSEDCL employees will attend office during Pujas. No leave will be granted.

In these 6 districts, 217 Low Tension mobile vans and 186 High Tension mobile vans will be deployed for emergency repairs. In case of any problems related to electric supply, organizers can call on the 19121 number. The public can lodge complaints relating to any electricity related issues on two numbers, 8900793503 and 8900793504 during the Pujas.

For temporary electric connection for the Pujas, from this year, the organisers will have to provide NOCs from Government certified electric contractors so that proper wattage required can be accessed and proper safety measures are adopted.

In another meeting Anit Thapa, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief met Minister Biswas. "In our meeting I apprised the Minister of the successful implementation of WB electricity Distribution Grid modernization work by the GTA and that GTA has already completed rural electrification works under DDUGJY scheme," stated Thapa.

The GTA Chief also requested the power minister to help designate GTA as Project Implementation Agency (PIL) for the world bank project WBEDGMP in the GTA area. "The GTA has credentials to implement such projects," stated Thapa.